North Dakota Senate panel moves to hasten changes to state board's spending authority after 2021 flap

North Dakota lawmakers are advancing changes to spending limits of a state panel that has come close to how much money it can approve for state agencies requesting to accept funds between legislative sessions.

The Senate State and Local Government Committee on Thursday heard Senate Bill 2029, which would change the Emergency Commission's cumulative spending limits for approving federal and special funds. The Legislature's interim Government Finance Committee advanced the bill.

The bill is meant to remedy the problem that resulted after the 2021 Legislature imposed the spending caps for the governor-led, six-member commission of $50 million of federal funds and $5 million of special funds in a two-year budget cycle, with some exemptions. Any amount over the approved aggregate would need the OK of the Legislature, which meets every two years.

The issue came to light months after the bill passed in 2021, when requests to the Emergency Commission exceeded the caps, appearing to require the approval of the full Legislature.

The Legislature later increased the special funds limit to a stopgap $20 million. Special funds are money that's not from the state's general fund or the federal government.

The spending caps came following frustration in 2020 with the commission deciding how to spend over $1 billion of federal coronavirus aid, with little input from lawmakers.

Gov. Doug Burgum has bristled at the "arbitrarily low" spending caps born from the bill he unsuccessfully vetoed in 2021. He's said the limits have created and not solved problems and slowed the state's ability to put money to use.

Items over $50,000 approved by the Emergency Commission go to the Legislature's Budget Section, which could previously only approve or deny the requests. The law passed from the 2021 bill allows that group of budget writers and floor leaders to amend items over $3 million.

The new bill would change the Emergency Commission's federal fund limit to 2% of the two-year general fund budget; the special fund limits would be 1%. The 2021-23 general fund budget is about $5 billion. Two percent of that would be $100 million; 1% of it would be $50 million.

State Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette on Thursday told the Senate committee, "The idea of the more dynamic caps that are based on a percentage of the budget make sense. ... This would keep it fluid with the budget."

He said the caps are adequate from a historical perspective; only the flush pandemic aid in 2020, "an anomaly in history," would have been over the newly proposed limits.

The committee put an emergency clause on the bill, which takes a two-thirds vote of both the Senate and House chambers to pass and would give the changes immediate effect when signed by the governor.

The committee gave the bill a unanimous "do-pass" recommendation, sending it to the Senate for a vote.