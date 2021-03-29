North Dakota Senate OKs study of issues in transgender sports bill

North Dakota's Senate on Monday dealt a blow to supporters of a bill restricting transgender high school athletes, amending the legislation into an optional study.
House Bill 1298, brought by Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, passed 32-15 after the Senate approved a study amendment replacing the whole bill.
The House last month passed the bill 65-26. The Senate-passed version now goes back to the House for concurrence on amendments, and it could end up in a House-Senate conference committee to hash out differences.
Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, proposed a floor amendment to the bill for the optional, 2021-22 interim study of economic impacts on tourism, student athletes' ability to compete in qualifying events, the potential of litigation and the impacts on students' behavioral health resulting from a policy the bill proposed.
She asked, "What's the rush? Why do we need to pass this law today?"
"Why can't we take the time to say what would the impacts be, whether they be financial, whether they be behavioral health, whether they be on the competitive ability of the females?" she told the Senate.
Roers also said she feared the bill would "only lead to litigation” and asked who would cover the costs.
The bill as approved earlier by the Senate Judiciary Committee would have prohibited a publicly funded school or entity from "knowingly" allowing a person under 18 or enrolled in high school to participate on an athletic team sponsored or funded by the entity and exclusively for the opposite sex. It effectively would have prohibited transgender athletes from performing on a team of their gender identity.
The bill would have allowed girls to participate in school sports for boys. For example, some girls play on boys football teams.
The committee also essentially made the legislation apply only to high school teams and not to college or club sports. The panel also added a provision giving people who are harmed by a transgender athlete's participation a path to sue but later removed it over legal concerns.
Opponents said the House-passed version of the bill -- which would restrict transgender athletes and potentially apply to colleges and club sports -- would discriminate against transgender youth, generate litigation and repel sports tourism.
Supporters said the House-passed bill would ensure fairness in girls sports and uphold Title IX, a 1972 federal law that protects people from sex-based discrimination in school programs and activities that receive federal money.
In floor debate Monday in the Senate, study opponents disputed any impacts on transgender people.
"Transgenderism is not natural. I don't know how anyone could ever, ever agree to something other than that," said Sen. David Clemens, R-West Fargo, who opposed the amendment.
Bill co-sponsor Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, said "nobody's taking a transgender person's right to play sports away."
"What we're saying is the most fundamental, natural law, that says that male play with males and female with females, and you can do lots to your body, and that is a choice you make," she said.
Study supporters pointed to myriad concerns raised by bill opponents, such as repelled sports tourism and behavioral impacts on LGBTQ students, who already are at higher risk for bullying and suicide.
"I fear House Bill 1298, regardless of its intention or purpose, severely risks worsening the school experience for our transgender youth. By effectively locking these transgender youth out of school sports, we risk adding to the stigma they already face at school," said Sen. JoNell Bakke, D-Grand Forks, a retired teacher.
Sen. Judy Lee, R-West Fargo, said the Legislature often undertakes studies "because we weren't quite sure we had the perfect answer or even not quite a perfect answer in the session itself."
Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki last week declined to comment on the bill, citing the legislation as pending.
The North Dakota High School Activities Association told the Tribune it opposes the bill. The association has a transgender student board regulation that states:
- Any transgender student who is not taking hormone treatment related to gender transition may participate in a sex-separated interscholastic contest in accordance with the sex assigned to him or her at birth.
- A trans male (female to male) student who has undergone treatment with testosterone for gender transition may compete in a contest for boys but is no longer eligible to compete in a contest for girls.
- A trans female (male to female) student being treated with testosterone suppression medication for gender transition may continue to compete in a contest for boys but may not compete in a contest for girls until completing one calendar year of documented testosterone-suppression treatment.
Other states have recently passed legislation restricting transgender athletes, including Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee. Idaho passed a similar law but a federal judge blocked it last year.
Tri-State Transgender, which advocates for transgender people of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, is opposed to North Dakota's bill in any form, saying it "pointedly targets and excludes transgender youth who already face high levels of discrimination."
The North Dakota Human Rights Coalition welcomed the study amendment, saying, "The Senate chose more information over codifying discrimination, and for that, we are grateful.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of North Dakota said, “We’re happy Senate lawmakers didn’t advance this discriminatory bill as is. We’re confident that a study on the effects of enacting a ban on letting transgender students compete on teams that match their gender identity won’t be favorable to North Dakota.”
Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.