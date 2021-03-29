North Dakota Senate OKs study of issues in transgender sports bill

"Transgenderism is not natural. I don't know how anyone could ever, ever agree to something other than that," said Sen. David Clemens, R-West Fargo, who opposed the amendment.

Bill co-sponsor Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, said "nobody's taking a transgender person's right to play sports away."

"What we're saying is the most fundamental, natural law, that says that male play with males and female with females, and you can do lots to your body, and that is a choice you make," she said.

Study supporters pointed to myriad concerns raised by bill opponents, such as repelled sports tourism and behavioral impacts on LGBTQ students, who already are at higher risk for bullying and suicide.

"I fear House Bill 1298, regardless of its intention or purpose, severely risks worsening the school experience for our transgender youth. By effectively locking these transgender youth out of school sports, we risk adding to the stigma they already face at school," said Sen. JoNell Bakke, D-Grand Forks, a retired teacher.

Sen. Judy Lee, R-West Fargo, said the Legislature often undertakes studies "because we weren't quite sure we had the perfect answer or even not quite a perfect answer in the session itself."