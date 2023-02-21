Proposed changes that would tighten how citizens can petition for and approve ballot measures to change North Dakota's constitution cleared the state Senate on Tuesday.

Senators passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 4013, by Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, in a 44-3 vote after adopting 38-9 a floor amendment by Myrdal that undid changes by the Senate State and Local Government Committee.

The resolution now goes to the state House of Representatives. If the House approves it, the resolution's measure would go to voters to determine in November 2024.

The measure would require petitioners who want to bring constitutional initiatives to a public vote to have lived in North Dakota for at least 120 days, ban petitioners from accepting money or in-kind gifts, and require signatures equaling 5% of the state's most recent federal decennial census, up from 4%.

Constitutional initiatives also would have to be approved at both the June primary and November general elections by a majority vote. Such measures also would be limited to one subject.

Myrdal has said the measure is to enhance "grassroots" efforts of citizen initiatives. She described North Dakota's constitution as standing "naked on Main Street," open to changes by out-of-state influences.

The measure "would make it a genuine, grassroots, North Dakota-organic thing from the grassroots up, with North Dakotans behind the wheel, if you will, to drive this train for changing our constitution," she told the Senate.

North Dakota lawmakers in recent years have grumbled about certain constitutional initiatives voters have approved, including measures for a state Ethics Commission in 2018 and for term limits on the governor and state lawmakers last year.

Nearly 62% of voters in 2020 rejected a measure proposed by lawmakers that would have given the Legislature a say in passing constitutional initiatives.