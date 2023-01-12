North Dakota Senate OKs changes to spending panel's limits; bill goes to House

Changes to a state spending panel's authority passed the North Dakota Senate on Thursday.
The Senate passed Senate Bill 2029 on a 45-1 vote, sending it to the House of Representatives.
The bill advanced by the Legislature's interim Government Finance Committee would change the state Emergency Commission's cumulative spending limits for approving federal and special funds between legislative sessions.
The bill is meant to remedy the problem that resulted after the 2021 Legislature imposed the spending caps for the governor-led, six-member commission of $50 million of federal funds and $5 million of special funds in a two-year budget cycle, with some exemptions. Any amount over the approved aggregate would need the OK of the Legislature, which meets every two years.
The issue came to light months after the 2021 bill passed, when requests to the Emergency Commission exceeded the caps, appearing to require the approval of the full Legislature.
The Legislature later increased the special funds limit to a stopgap $20 million. Special funds are money that's not from the state's general fund or the federal government.
The spending caps came following frustration in 2020 with the commission deciding how to spend over $1 billion of federal coronavirus aid, with little input from lawmakers.
This session's bill would change the Emergency Commission's federal fund limit to 2% of the two-year general fund budget; the special fund limits would be 1%. The 2021-23 general fund budget is about $5 billion. Two percent of that would be $100 million; 1% of it would be $50 million.
Gov. Doug Burgum has bristled at the "arbitrarily low" spending caps born from the bill he unsuccessfully vetoed in 2021. He's said the limits have created and not solved problems and slowed the state's ability to put money to use.
The Senate State and Local Government Committee added an emergency clause to the bill, which would give the measure immediate effect when signed by the governor. Emergency clauses need a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate to pass.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.