North Dakota Senate OKs changes to spending panel's limits; bill goes to House

The Legislature later increased the special funds limit to a stopgap $20 million. Special funds are money that's not from the state's general fund or the federal government.

The spending caps came following frustration in 2020 with the commission deciding how to spend over $1 billion of federal coronavirus aid, with little input from lawmakers.

This session's bill would change the Emergency Commission's federal fund limit to 2% of the two-year general fund budget; the special fund limits would be 1%. The 2021-23 general fund budget is about $5 billion. Two percent of that would be $100 million; 1% of it would be $50 million.

Gov. Doug Burgum has bristled at the "arbitrarily low" spending caps born from the bill he unsuccessfully vetoed in 2021. He's said the limits have created and not solved problems and slowed the state's ability to put money to use.

The Senate State and Local Government Committee added an emergency clause to the bill, which would give the measure immediate effect when signed by the governor. Emergency clauses need a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate to pass.