The North Dakota Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a bill that provides more time for sexual assault victims to file civil lawsuits going forward, after stripping the bill of a provision that would have helped past victims who are barred by law from bringing claims.

Senate Bill 2282 passed on a 47-0 vote, and moves to the House. The legislation initially would have provided a two-year window commencing Aug. 1 of this year for victims to revive certain claims barred by time limitations, which vary from two to 10 years. That ultimately was amended out of the bill and replaced with changes to statutes of limitations.

Sen. Jonathan Sickler, R-Grand Forks, said the Senate Judiciary Committee was moved by stories about sexual assault victims who due to trauma or prolonged criminal cases could not bring a civil claim before the statute of limitations ran out.

"(The) committee found these instances to be troubling, and at the core, unfair," he said during floor discussion of the bill. "However, the committee had significant reservations about a solution that would have allowed claims potentially decades old, with stale evidence involving alleged abusers, some of whom may be long deceased. Statutes of limitations have a purpose, even for the most egregious alleged conduct."

Supporters of the initial bill said the current time limitations for filing a suit don’t allow a victim to recover before proceeding with a case, or give consideration to child victims who were afraid to speak out. Opponents said it could clog the judicial system and would treat organizations unfairly by allowing new lawsuits for acts employees committed years ago.

Sickler said that while the committee was "unwilling to change the rules for past conduct," it saw the need for reforms "to ensure that future civil sexual assault claims do not face the same time limitations as in the past."

Changes for civil claims approved by the full Senate on Thursday include:

The statute of limitations for adult sexual assault claims would go from two years to nine years.

The statute of limitations would be 21 years for sexual assaults involving minor victims ages 15-17.

For minor victims younger than 15, the statute of limitations would be 21 years, beginning when the victim turned 15.

"These changes mirror the criminal statute of limitations for sexual assaults involving minors that the Legislature adopted a couple sessions ago," Sickler said.

Civil claims against state entities and public schools right now must be brought within three years, while up to 10 years is allowed for claims against private entities or people. The new time periods in the bill would apply to all types of defendants.

"A victim's time period to bring a civil claim should not vary based on who employs the defendant," Sickler said.

He acknowledged that the bill would no longer help sexual assault victims with claims barred by time limitations, but added, "We hope those women who came forward to share their experiences identifying shortcomings in our legal system will take some comfort that their courage and advocacy will help others."

No other lawmakers spoke on the bill Thursday.