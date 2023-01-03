 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota Senate minority leader injured in fall; Hogan says she's 'doing fine'

North Dakota Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan fell and hit her head Tuesday morning, the first day of the legislative session. 

She told the Tribune she tripped on a rug and hit her head while going out the Capitol's west entry. She spoke to the newspaper from an emergency room in Bismarck, where she found out she has a cracked kneecap and a mild concussion.

Hogan, D-Fargo, said she was "doing fine" but has a headache and expects to have "a very ugly face the next couple days."

Hogan, 74, will be on crutches and will participate in her committees remotely from her Bismarck hotel.

"It's an unusual way to start a session," she said.

She praised Rep. Todd Porter, R-Mandan, and Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, both trained in emergency medical services, for their "excellent response" to her fall.

Hogan is the new Senate minority leader. Her caucus comprises four Democrats in the 47-member Senate.

The 2023 Legislature convened Tuesday, hearing from Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen and Gov. Doug Burgum.

