North Dakota Senate might consider putting recreational marijuana to voters

North Dakota's Senate might revive the question of legalizing recreational marijuana, but through a ballot measure put to voters.

The chamber last week soundly defeated a bill to legalize but restrict the drug for recreational use. The 50-page bill, which passed the House, came as an effort by lawmakers to head off a proposed citizen-initiated measure to legalize marijuana through the state constitution, as South Dakota voters did in 2020. Montana voters also approved recreational marijuana last year.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, told the Tribune on Tuesday morning that a resolution for a 2022 measure would be heard by the Senate Delayed Bills Committee in the afternoon, on the Legislature's 55th official day of a maximum 80.

The five-member committee considers whether to allow the introduction of legislation beyond introduction deadlines. Such legislation would then go through another committee for a hearing and recommendation on passage before a vote of the chamber.

"Let's find out if the people really want it," Wardner said. "That's the bottom line. We don't know if the people really want it, or is it just a loud group?"

He declined to provide the text of the one-page, proposed resolution, citing the forthcoming committee meeting.