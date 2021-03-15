North Dakota Senate looks to turn over new leaf on recreational marijuana

North Dakota's Senate is weighing whether to legalize recreational marijuana -- a key step for a bill supportive lawmakers say is proactive but reasonably restrictive.

The Senate Human Services Committee on Monday heard House Bill 1420, which would legalize but restrict recreational marijuana. Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, brought the bill to head off efforts to legalize marijuana through the state constitution, which South Dakota voters did in 2020. Montana voters also legalized marijuana last year.

"The goal is to have tight restrictions, allow it and head off a constitutional (measure)," Dockter told the committee.

Top senators who are opposed to recreational marijuana say the bill is about enacting good policy.

"We don't need to be legalizing marijuana, but I'm smart enough to look around and see that it's all around us," said Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson.

He expects a ballot measure group would set policies "more wide open than what we have," if successful. He expects he'll vote for the bill and its "reasonable limitations."