North Dakota Senate looks to turn over new leaf on recreational marijuana

North Dakota's Senate is weighing whether to legalize recreational marijuana -- a key step for a bill supportive lawmakers say is proactive but reasonably restrictive.
The Senate Human Services Committee on Monday heard House Bill 1420, which would legalize but restrict recreational marijuana. Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, brought the bill to head off efforts to legalize marijuana through the state constitution, which South Dakota voters did in 2020. Montana voters also legalized marijuana last year.
"The goal is to have tight restrictions, allow it and head off a constitutional (measure)," Dockter told the committee.
Top senators who are opposed to recreational marijuana say the bill is about enacting good policy.
"We don't need to be legalizing marijuana, but I'm smart enough to look around and see that it's all around us," said Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson.
He expects a ballot measure group would set policies "more wide open than what we have," if successful. He expects he'll vote for the bill and its "reasonable limitations."
Sen. Judy Lee, R-West Fargo, who chairs the committee and called recreational marijuana "a dangerous thing," said senators "take this seriously," though most oppose the drug. Public hearings with information from experts and every perspective help the process, she said.
"There's a lot of thought that has to go into this," Lee said.
The bill mirrors much of the state's medical marijuana program, which the 2017 Legislature implemented after voters approved it in 2016. The bill also would restrict recreational marijuana to people 21 and older, limit possession to 1 ounce, limit and track purchase amounts, limit use to private property and ban home growing.
The House last month passed the bill 56-38. House Bill 1501, which would tax recreational marijuana in North Dakota, passed the House 73-21, and has its Senate hearing Tuesday morning.
Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, introduced House Bill 1201 to decriminalize small quantities of marijuana. The House passed the bill 58-36. Roers Jones has said she will ask the Senate to defeat the bill should Dockter's bill pass. The Senate Judiciary Committee heard Roers Jones' bill last week and will soon send it out for a Senate vote, said Sen. Diane Larson, R-Bismarck.
Voters in 2018 defeated a ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana, with 59% opposed. Efforts to put the question on the ballot failed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic inhibiting signature gathering.
Legalize ND Chairman David Owen said his group "unequivocally" supports the bill.
"Is it perfect? No. But it shows a very important shift," he said. "For the first time we have legislators willing to work with us. We have a policy that's implemented."
If the bill fails, Legalize ND will bring a ballot initiative, Owen said.
Jody Vetter, of Bismarck, who leads a 2022 constitutional measure group, said she supports the bill but has asked to include a home-grow provision for marijuana.
Bill opponents said legalizing recreational marijuana would have bad consequences for children, public health and law enforcement. Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser said voters should decide whether to legalize the drug.
Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, said, "I have a big fear in allowing the initiated measure process to be the one to determine this level of policy."
The committee did not take immediate action on the bill. Lee said the bill will see some amendments to adjust legal definitions. The bill also will go to the Senate Appropriations Committee.
