Proposed ballot measures to water down the term limits North Dakota voters approved last year and to give the Legislature more days to meet annually failed in the state Senate on Monday.

Last year, 63% of voters approved Measure 1 for term limits of eight cumulative years each in the House and the Senate. The governor cannot be elected to more than two four-year terms.

Term limits are not retroactive, meaning the service of current officeholders does not count against them.

Term limits

The Senate on Monday killed House Concurrent Resolution 3019 by Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, in a 5-41 vote.

The measure sought to impose term limits of 12 consecutive years each in the House and Senate, with at least a four-year break before those lawmakers could run to serve again for another 12 consecutive years. Members who completed serving partial terms would be eligible to serve 12 more consecutive years, under the legislation.

The same limits would have applied to all elected executive branch officials, such as the attorney general and secretary of state. Kasper's measure sought to repeal the 2022 term limits voters approved.

The state House of Representatives had approved the resolution, 63-29.

Opponents in the Senate said the measure is premature and would go against what voters passed in 2022.

Sen. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, unsuccessfully proposed a floor amendment to remove the governor, lieutenant governor and state lawmakers from the measure, what he called "a good compromising amendment to not insult our voters but to continue on with the term limits for our other officeholders."

Sen. Judy Estenson, R-Warwick, said the measure isn't "insulting the intelligence of the electorate," but is a "modification" for voters to determine. Had the Legislature passed the measure it would have gone to voters next year.

The 2022 measure's language bars the Legislature from proposing amendments to alter or repeal the term limits; only citizens are able to do so. Kasper, who was first elected in 2000, has said he "would love to have this in court," calling the 2022 measure flawed and unconstitutional.

Lawmakers are set to study the impact of the 2022 term limits in the 2023-24 interim period, including whether to provide more educational opportunities for lawmakers, whether to increase the number of Legislative Council policy staff, and whether to hold annual sessions.

Session days

The Senate voted unanimously to kill Kasper's House Concurrent Resolution 3020, which sought to give the Legislature more days to meet in optional annual sessions. The Legislature currently meets every two years for up to 80 days.

The resolution's House-passed version would have given the Legislature 100 days for meeting every two years, with an additional 20 days if approved by a two-thirds majority vote of the House and Senate. Days to reconvene and reconsider a governor's veto wouldn't count.

The House had approved the resolution, 74-18.

The Senate Workforce Development Committee amended the measure to extend an annual session by 10 days, if approved by a two-thirds vote of both chambers, but with a base of 80 business days every two years for the Legislature to meet in regular session.

The committee had given the resolution a unanimous "do not pass" recommendation. Sen. Mike Wobbema, R-Valley City, said the measure should come after potential, future adjustments to term limits.

The Senate panel "felt that this step should not be at the front end of this process," he said.

Right now the Legislature could have annual sessions, but would have only 80 days every two years to do so. The 2021 Legislature used 76 days.

Kasper has said he brought the resolution to enable more experience for new lawmakers in the term limits era.