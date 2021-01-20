North Dakota Senate kills bill targeting irresponsible oil company leaders

The North Dakota Senate rejected a bill Wednesday that sought to hold accountable any corporate leader who flagrantly disregards spills and other environmental problems in the oil patch.

Senate Bill 2064 would have allowed the state to hold liable any corporate officer deemed responsible for oil- and gas-related violations. It died with a vote of 7-39.

The measure was requested by State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms following recent environmental problems in the oil patch. Leaders of the companies involved either refused to fix the issues or abandoned the sites, he said. The state was left to foot the cleanup bill, which totaled more than $1 million for the two properties, he said.

The North Dakota Petroleum Council and the Greater North Dakota Chamber lobbied against the bill, saying it would create a negative climate for business and that it unfairly targeted the oil industry.