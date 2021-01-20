North Dakota Senate kills bill targeting irresponsible oil company leaders

The North Dakota Senate rejected a bill Wednesday that sought to hold accountable any corporate leader who flagrantly disregards spills and other environmental problems in the oil patch.
Senate Bill 2064 would have allowed the state to hold liable any corporate officer deemed responsible for oil- and gas-related violations. It died with a vote of 7-39.
The measure was requested by State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms following recent environmental problems in the oil patch. Leaders of the companies involved either refused to fix the issues or abandoned the sites, he said. The state was left to foot the cleanup bill, which totaled more than $1 million for the two properties, he said.
The North Dakota Petroleum Council and the Greater North Dakota Chamber lobbied against the bill, saying it would create a negative climate for business and that it unfairly targeted the oil industry.
Their concerns were echoed by Republican senators Wednesday, including Rep. Jim Roers of Fargo.
“We have corporations and partnerships that provide protections for certain individuals, and we felt by passing this bill we would violate those protections, and CEOs, boards of directors could now be held liable for things they would have very little knowledge of what was going on,” he said.
Sen. Merrill Piepkorn, D-Fargo, defended the measure before the vote took place.
“This is an addition that gives the Industrial Commission another tool in their toolbox as they are charged with regulating this industry,” he said.
The three-member Industrial Commission, chaired by Gov. Doug Burgum, is one of several state entities tasked with regulating the oil industry. Helms heads the Department of Mineral Resources, which is an arm of the commission.
