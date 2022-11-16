 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota Senate Democrats name new leader in Hogan; Boschee continues as House minority leader

Hogan

Sen. Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, asks a question June 27, 2022, during Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee discussion at the Capitol on possible updates to the Legislature's workplace harassment policy.

 Mike McCleary

North Dakota Senate Democrats have chosen new leadership after the general election cost them nearly half their seats of an already tiny minority.

Sen. Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, will lead the Senate Democrats, who hold four seats to Senate Republicans' 43. She has served in the Senate since 2018; she was in the House from 2008-18. In 2021 she sat on the Senate Agriculture Committee and Senate Human Services Committee. 

Hogan in 2018 led drafting of the Legislature's workplace harassment policy, and she recommended changes to it this year following the House expulsion last year of former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, for documented workplace and sexual harassment. Legislative leaders had vowed to revisit the policy to make improvements. 

Hogan retired in 2008 after 18 years as Cass County social services director. 

Boschee

Josh Boschee

Sen. Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, had led the Senate Democrats since 2016, the first woman to do so. Redistricting last year after the 2020 census eliminated her seat in the Legislature. She also is moving to Dickinson. 

House Democrats reelected Rep. Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, as minority leader, a role he's held since 2018. Republicans control the House 82-12. 

Democrats lost a net five seats in the November general election. All four Senate Democrats are from Fargo-area districts. Their small number means they won't be able to serve on every Senate committee.

The Democratic-NPL Party hasn't controlled the Senate since 1994 or the House since 1984. 

Republicans won 83 of 98 legislative races this fall; Democrats won 15, with all but one of party incumbents' seats on the ballot. 

House and Senate Republicans on Monday elected Rep. Mike Lefor of Dickinson and Sen. David Hogue of Minot, respectively, as their new leaders following the retirements of Rep. Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, and Sen. Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson.

State lawmakers take office Dec. 1. The Legislature's organizational session is Dec. 5-7 before the 2023 session begins Jan. 3.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

