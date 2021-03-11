North Dakota Senate defeats paid family leave study bill

North Dakota's Senate on Thursday defeated a bill to study the feasibility of a state-administered paid family medical leave program.
House Bill 1441, brought by Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, D-Fargo, failed 22-25. It called for an optional study in the 2021-22 interim for lawmakers to look at the feasibility of a program and potential financial impacts on workers and businesses. The House had passed the bill 75-18. The legislation originally sought to establish an optional program for employers and employees, but it was amended into a study.
Bill opponents said family leave is best left to the private sector. Supporters said the study was optional and would have provided more information on proceeding with a program.
