North Dakota Senate defeats lawmaker pay study; legislation branded the 'Uh-oh, Spaghettios' bill

North Dakota's Senate on Monday killed a bill to study legislators' compensation and reimbursements, legislation that originated as a push to reimburse lawmakers for meals.

House Bill 1424, brought by Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman, fell 41-6. The study was optional for the 2021-22 interim, and originally was introduced as a proposal to reimburse lawmakers from outside of Bismarck for meal expenses during session days. That would have cost taxpayers an estimated $424,000.

Kempenich brought the amendment for a study to a House committee after hearing from Bismarck-based lawmakers who are at the state Capitol during lunchtime, which subsequently raised questions about hotel and other reimbursements, he said.

Fellow lawmakers began leaving cans of spaghetti on Kempenich's desk in jest after his comments to The Associated Press that he's been eating $1 cans of spaghetti for lunches after new state government ethics law curtailed lavish, lobbyist-funded meals.

Lawmakers have referred to the legislation as the "Uh-oh, Spaghettios" bill, taken from the slogan for the canned spaghetti brand.