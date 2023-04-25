The North Dakota Senate on Tuesday defeated a resurrected proposal to increase the state's interstate highway speed limit from 75 mph to 80 mph.

Gov. Doug Burgum last month rejected a bill specifically on that proposal, a veto the state House of Representatives sustained.

Burgum’s veto cited his administration’s Vision Zero initiative to reduce traffic deaths, and the state’s absence of a primary seat belt enforcement law.

He has since signed Senate Bill 2362 by Sen. Dean Rummel, R-Dickinson, for a primary seat belt law, which will take effect Aug. 1.

The law will require all occupants of a vehicle to wear a seat belt, not just those in front seats. Law enforcement officers could issue citations as a primary offense. Not wearing a seat belt remains for now a secondary offense, meaning officers can cite the offense only after another traffic infraction.

The House after the veto amended the 80 mph proposal into Rummel's Senate Bill 2168, which largely related to updating speeding fines.

The Senate adopted a conference committee's report on 2168, but killed the bill in an 8-39 vote.

Sen. Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden, said the revival of the proposal after the veto "is just creating another precedent that we shouldn't be following."

The bill also sought to assess fines to adult passengers for not wearing a seat belt, as well as to the driver for any unbelted minors. Drivers currently pay the fines for all unbelted passengers. The bill also sought to restrict civil liability for the use or nonuse of a seat belt.

Senators called the bill contradictory for both raising the speed limit and seeking those seat belt provisions.

There are two interstates in North Dakota — I-94 running east and west across the south, including through Bismarck-Mandan, and I-29 running north and south through the eastern Red River Valley.