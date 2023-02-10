The North Dakota Senate has passed bills that would restrict how schools treat transgender students and give parents more command over their children’s education.

Proponents say the legislation promotes freedom of speech and offers parents much-needed direction over their children’s lives away from home. Opponents contend the proposals endanger the well-being of LGBTQ students and strip school boards of local authority.

Conservative state lawmakers have shown an elevated interest this year in legislation targeting gender issues. The two proposals advanced Friday are among about a dozen bills under consideration that would restrict health care, activities and personal expression for transgender residents.

Clamping down on pronouns

Senators voted 34-12 on Friday to approve Senate Bill 2231, which would bar school districts and their governing boards from creating policies to accommodate transgender students unless parents give explicit permission.

The proposal sponsored by Sen. Larry Luick, R-Fairmount, says public school teachers cannot be required to use the student’s pronoun if it doesn’t align with their sex at birth. A teacher would be allowed to use a transgender student’s preferred pronoun but only if the child’s parents and a school administrator give their blessing.

Schools would be prohibited from providing classroom instruction that recognizes the concept that gender identity can differ from sex at birth.

The bill, which drew rebuke from LGBTQ advocates, also states that public agencies and other government entities can’t require employees to use a transgender colleague’s preferred pronoun in work-related communications. Luick previously said he brought the bill at the request of the North Dakota Catholic Conference.

Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, said the bill protects the rights of public employees and parents. Myrdal said the bill is necessary because teachers in other states have been fired for not referring to transgender students by their gender pronouns.

“I think we all understand that this is clearly an agenda, and it’s grown very strong in the last several years. And parents are frustrated. Teachers are frustrated,” Myrdal said Friday.

Sen. Ryan Braunberger, D-Fargo, spoke against the bill, noting that anti-transgender legislation leads to more suicides among an already vulnerable group.

About 30% of transgender high school students in North Dakota reported a recent suicide attempt, according to data from a 2021 statewide survey aggregated by LGBTQ suicide prevention advocate Faye Seidler.

Braunberger added that discriminatory policies will drive away people with valuable skills who are considering a move to North Dakota.

“People have a choice in where they want to live. They’re going to look at the parks and schools, and they’re going to look at our political environment,” Braunberger said. “I bet you they will choose elsewhere (over) North Dakota because of bills like this.”

Sen. David Clemens, R-West Fargo, said some North Dakotans may want to stay in the state because of laws that uphold "the truth" about sex and gender.

Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, said the bill prevents school boards and districts from addressing their concerns locally.

Last month, the Senate killed legislation sponsored by Clemens that would have fined transgender residents for using pronouns that align with their gender identity at schools and other publicly funded entities.

The House will take up Luick’s bill after the chambers swap passed legislation next month.

Parental consent required

The Senate voted 40-6 to advance Senate Bill 2260, which supporters say will give parents more control over how their children are educated in school and treated in medical settings.

Broadly, the bill asserts that schools and other government entities can’t infringe on “the fundamental right of a parent to direct the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health” of a child.

The legislation sponsored by Sen. Bob Paulson, R-Minot, would task schools with developing policies that:

Mandate written permission from parents to call a transgender child by a name other than their legal name or by their gender pronoun.

Require written permission from parents before students attend “any instruction or presentation that relates to gender roles or stereotypes, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, or romantic or sexual relationships.”

Allow parents to withdraw their children from instruction they believe is “harmful,” which can include presentations on “sex, morality, or religion.”

The bill allows parents to excuse children from school for religious reasons and to opt their children out of data collection. Parents also could make records requests to school administrators for any information related to their child’s education.

A separate section of the proposal requires medical professionals to get consent from parents before providing treatment or medication to children, except in emergency situations.

Paulson said Friday the need to cement “parental rights” in state law arose out of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused friction between parents and school officials.

Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, said the bill could have serious consequences for foster children, whose parents often have been deemed neglectful or abusive by the courts.

Braunberger said the proposal would erode an LGBTQ child’s ability to express who they are to a trusted teacher or school employee.

Paulson said provisions in the bill protect children in cases of abuse and in medical emergencies.

The House will now consider the bill.