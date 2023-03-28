Roers Jones has said her bill seeks transparency and “is not specifically directed at one episode or issue.”

The 2021 Legislature arranged for the interim Government Administration Committee to research state-leased property and whether any restrictions or prohibitions should be imposed on state officials and lawmakers who lease to state government. That included reviewing a list of state agency space needs and leases, including lessors. Some corporations didn’t provide or refused to provide names of their owners.

The study unfolded before Dockter’s ownership in the attorney general’s building was made public. The committee did not recommend any related legislation to the 2023 Legislature.