North Dakota Senate adopts measure opposing 'vaccine passports' without committee hearing

North Dakota's Senate fast-tracked and passed a late resolution opposing so-called COVID-19 "vaccine passports" without a hearing or committee recommendation.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 4016, brought by Sen. Mike Wobbema, R-Valley City, was approved 3-2 by the Senate Delayed Bills Committee and adopted 34-13 by the Senate on Thursday, the Legislature's 66th official day of a maximum 80. The resolution now goes to the House of Representatives.

Vaccine passports refer to documents that verify someone is vaccinated against COVID-19. Advocates say they can help protect public health, and enable people to more freely travel and frequent businesses. Opponents view them as infringing on personal freedom and private health choices.

The resolution urges Congress "to refrain from issuing a vaccine passport and from enacting any law that would restrict an individual's right to travel or participate in commerce, religious freedom, and education based on whether the individual has received a COVID-19 vaccine."

Wobbema called COVID-19 vaccination efforts "a medical experiment."