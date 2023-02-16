Bills meant to bolster the rights of private property owners impacted by carbon dioxide pipeline projects met with mixed results Thursday in the North Dakota Senate.

Sen. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, brought several bills dealing with CO2 pipelines and eminent domain -- the seizure of private property rights against a landowner's wishes -- in response to Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed CO2 pipeline that is being reviewed by the North Dakota Public Service Commission.

Senate Bill 2209 failed in a 7-40 vote. The bill would have allowed for companies to use eminent domain in a county only if they acquired 85% approval from landowners in the path of the pipeline. Magrum unsuccessfully sought to amend the bill to 75%.

Senate Bill 2212 fell 11-36. The bill would have removed CO2 pipelines from state law that allows pipelines to use eminent domain. Magrum unsuccessfully sought to amend the bill to create a "setback" for CO2 pipelines within 1,000 feet of rural homes.

Senate Bill 2251 passed 46-1. It would require survey crews to get written consent from landowners or a court order before entering their property.

Senate Bill 2313 passed unanimously after being amended into an optional interim 2023-24 legislative study of "fair and just compensation in all eminent domain proceedings." The bill initially aimed to increase awarded eminent domain compensation by 33%.

The passed bills now go to the House.

Eminent domain involves taking private property for use even if a landowner opposes such an action, but the landowner is still compensated.

Some landowners along the route of Summit's proposed Midwest Carbon Express pipeline worry that the company will resort to eminent domain. Summit says it is focusing on obtaining voluntary easements.

The pipeline would cross 2,000 miles through Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota, transporting climate-warming CO2 emissions from Midwestern ethanol plants to Oliver County northwest of Bismarck, where they would be injected and stored underground.