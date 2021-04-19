North Dakota seeks to intervene in DAPL lawsuit to defend pipeline

The state of North Dakota wants to join the lawsuit over the Dakota Access Pipeline so it can help defend the project.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem filed a motion to intervene Monday, saying the federal permitting agency that has defended the pipeline in court over the past five years can no longer "adequately represent" North Dakota's interests.

A lawyer for the U.S. Department of Justice told a judge earlier this month that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would not, at that time, make a decision on whether the pipeline should shut down for a lengthy environmental review while its permit remains revoked. The Corps was in a "continuous process of evaluating" the situation in which the line is considered an "encroachment" on federal property managed by the agency, according to the attorney.

The Corps' lack of action effectively puts the fate of the line in the hands of U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who last year ordered the line shut down only to have the ruling overturned by an appeals court that said he hadn't justified the decision.

A memo filed by the state of North Dakota said the Corps was "implicitly abandoning its lead role in defending its decision to grant the easement for DAPL's crossing under the Missouri River."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}