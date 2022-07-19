 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota secretary of state warns of unsolicited text messages

Al Jaeger (copy)

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

 MIKE MCCLEARY TRIBUNE

North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger is cautioning businesses about unsolicited text messages related to the filing of annual reports. 

Jaeger said his office in the past few weeks has received inquiries and complaints about the text messages.

The messages may list a false filing deadline for a business's annual report, then encourage the business to file its report "the easy way" with a link in the text that leads to a listed fee "for providing the service that exceeds the state's filing fee," Jaeger said in a statement.

One business reportedly paid the $200 fee, though the state's is $50, and the annual report can't be filed until mid-September. 

The secretary's office uses the U.S. Postal Service to send annual report notices about 60 days prior to the due date. Businesses can file the reports online at the secretary's FirstStop portal at no additional cost above the filing fee.

People with questions about annual report filing requirements can call 701-328-2900, and select Menu 2 and Option 4.

The attorney general's Consumer Protection Division has been briefed. Businesses can file complaints with that agency. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

