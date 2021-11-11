North Dakota Rescue Plan spending list nears finish line

How North Dakota will spend its $1 billion of federal Rescue Plan coronavirus aid is all but a done deal.

The state House of Representatives on Thursday night, in a 79-14 vote, passed Senate Bill 2345 for spending $571 million of the money, mostly on one-time projects such as infrastructure and higher education buildings.

"There'll be stuff in here that some people like. There'll be stuff in here that some people don't like," said House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood.

The Senate, which passed the bill Wednesday, is expected to concur on Friday morning to House amendments to the spending plan. It would then go to Gov. Doug Burgum for his action.

About $400 million of the total $1 billion of North Dakota's Rescue Plan aid is going to backfill previously approved projects that were ineligible for other federal coronavirus aid.

House Bill 1505 contains that move, which the Senate passed unanimously on Thursday. The House concurred on its amendments and passed that bill by an 83-10 vote.

The biggest item in Senate Bill 2345 is $150 million in grant money to bring more natural gas service to eastern North Dakota.

"This is one of the highlights of the package because it will directly or indirectly touch the lives of everyone in North Dakota," said Rep. Jon Nelson, R-Rugby.

The bulk of the funds are meant to go toward a cross-state pipeline transporting gas from the Bakken oil fields eastward. The bill also carves out $10 million to build a short line that would carry gas from a bigger pipeline in western Minnesota to an industrial site in Grand Forks.

Other major items are:

$75 million for water infrastructure

$50 million for the University of North Dakota's Merrifield Hall project

$38 million for Bismarck State College's polytechnic project

$29 million for behavioral health services, child care services, a Medicaid eligibility system upgrade, and substance use disorder voucher treatment system grants

$25.4 million for long-term care facility financial assistance and administrative expenses of the state Department of Human Services

$25 million for Minot State University's Hartnett Hall project

Some representatives expressed wishes that some of the money could have gone to small-town businesses or critical-care access hospitals. Others expressed opposition to, or reservations about the pipeline spending.

The Republican-led House and Senate appropriations committees worked throughout October to winnow more than $9 billion of requests to write a Rescue Plan spending draft, emphasizing one-time projects such as infrastructure. Omitted projects could return in the 2023 Legislature.

The bill leaves about $63 million of the Rescue Plan money unspent. The 2023 Legislature can allocate that money.

The Rescue Plan money must be allocated by the end of 2024 and must be spent by the end of 2026.

Other actions

Burgum on Thursday signed bills for legislative redistricting and political party reorganization.

Redistricting was the main reason for the special session, which strayed to other topics such as income tax relief and restrictions on vaccination mandates.

Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, apologized Thursday night to the House for disparaging Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, having said Tuesday he "just would really like to see some spine in our leadership" in response to how the Legislature was reapportioned from 2020 census data.

Republican majority leaders expect the Legislature's special session begun on Monday to finish on Friday. It costs taxpayers about $64,000 a day to run the special session.

