North Dakota Republican lawmakers tout property tax relief plan

Some influential North Dakota Republican lawmakers on Monday publicized their plan for property tax relief -- a proposal that could compete next year against income tax relief championed by Gov. Doug Burgum.

Sen. Don Schaible, R-Mott, and fellow Republicans detailed their plan to use $340 million of earnings from the state's Legacy Fund oil tax savings in the 2023-25 budget cycle for the state to take over more of the cost of K-12 education -- increasing the state share from 72% to 85%.

The proposal would reduce property taxpayers' bill by 25%, Schaible said. Bond issues, which are approved by voters, would not be affected. The plan has no new money for schools. K-12 funding is derived from state and local contributions.

The plan also would freeze property valuations for two years, slowing down future increases, Schaible said.

School boards would assess only by dollars, which Schaible said would eliminate discussion of mills, or the tax rate used to calculate property taxes. Mills can be "confusing and hard to understand," he said. Assessing by dollars would improve public discussions around planning and setting budgets, he said.

The proposal mirrors a move by the 2013 Legislature to reduce property taxes through additional state K-12 funding -- what Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, called "a proven and tried method."

The 2013 legislation resulted in a 20%-25% property tax reduction statewide, according to Nathe, a budget writer.

Tax relief is set to be major issue in the 2023 Legislature, which convenes in January.

General fund revenues have exceeded the Legislature's forecast by 18%, or $452 million. Oil tax revenue has surged 56% over projections, or more than $1.25 billion. The Legacy Fund has generated more than $568 million of earnings in the 2021-23 budget cycle.

"We're in a great shape financially to have these discussions," Nathe said.

The governor, Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus and Republican lawmakers last month unveiled their state income tax relief plan, which proposes eliminating state income taxes for lower-earning North Dakotans while shrinking them for higher earners to a small flat tax, which Burgum said would save taxpayers about $250 million annually.

Nathe said much is up for debate in the Legislature regarding tax relief, calling the property tax plan "starting points for us right now."

Schaible said the property tax relief plan "is one option" but "is more relevant, more personal and a better choice for" tax relief." A bill is not yet available.

Sen. Mark Weber, R-Casselton, said, "When you talk to people on the street, virtually nobody complains about their state income tax ... That is not what is on people's minds. They're asking for property tax relief."

Burgum in response to the plan touted Monday said in a statement: "Thanks to conservative fiscal management and a robust economy, North Dakota is fortunate to be in a strong financial position that allows for consideration of multiple tax relief proposals. We look forward to continuing to work with the Legislature on a package that provides tax relief for all North Dakotans by truly cutting taxes and reducing the amount of tax revenue that government collects."

Sen. Tracy Potter, D-Bismarck, also has touted a property tax relief proposal, but he must win election in November to advance his plan. Democrats are a small minority in the Legislature.