The state Public Service Commission has approved a permit for a wind farm in the area of southwestern North Dakota's sage grouse country.

State wildlife officials had previously voiced concerns about how some turbines within Apex Clean Energy's proposed Bowman Wind project might affect greater sage grouse, and the wind developer agreed to remove two turbines.

The sage grouse population has declined in recent decades, and conservation efforts in the western U.S. seek to maintain the species’ habitat to keep the bird from being listed as threatened or endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department in a July 2021 letter proposed that six turbines be removed from the project area. Four of the turbines fell within 4 miles of a sage-grouse lek, or mating grounds, but would be on cultivated cropland, according to PSC documents.

Chad LeBeau, Apex Clean Energy's manager of market intelligence, said in documents in the case that sage grouse will use an area within 4 miles of a lek, but "they only use pockets of habitat that meet the greater sage grouse's needs." LeBeau argued that the placement of the turbines in agricultural areas -- at least 2 miles from sage grouse leks -- would avoid potential impact to the species.

State wildlife officials' main concern was with two turbines that were about 2 miles from the closest sage grouse lek. The wind developer agreed to remove those turbines, addressing the Game and Fish concern.

The three-member PSC on Wednesday unanimously approved the permit. Commissioner Julie Fedorchak said the project has gone through a "lengthy permitting process" that has addressed the main issues of wildlife officials.

"And with this order, we're balancing the interests of the environmental concerns with interests of the people living there -- with the landowners, their rights to their development," she said.

Apex Clean Energy's $420 million wind farm will involve 74 wind turbines on 69 square miles of land south of the cities of Bowman and Rhame. It's expected to have a capacity of 209 megawatts, enough to power nearly 100,000 homes, according to Apex. It could include the first large-scale battery storage facility in the state.