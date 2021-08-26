North Dakota redistricting panel eyes 47 districts as starting point on rapid schedule

The panel set a rapid-fire meeting schedule for September, meeting Sept. 8 in Fargo, followed by Bismarck meetings Sept. 15-16, 22-23 and 28-29.

The Legislature will meet in a special or reconvened session in November to approve a new map in time for 2022 elections.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some voter groups have called on the panel to subdivide House districts and to avoid gerrymandering, or drawing boundaries to favor certain people. Subdivided House districts would essentially split a legislative district in two, with a representative elected from each half, versus at-large as now. North Dakota's constitution does allow House subdistricts.

Spirit Lake Tribe Gaming Commission Executive Director Collette Brown called on the mapmakers to avoid splitting Indian reservations. Devlin told her that does not and will not happen.

He also said the panel will take input from the Native American tribes within the state's borders. The Legislature's Tribal and State Relations Committee also is meeting with representatives of each tribe.

Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, reminded lawmakers of criteria such as compactness, contiguity and preservation of political subdivision boundaries when drawing districts.