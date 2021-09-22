North Dakota redistricting lawmakers contend with oil patch, urban growth in maps

"That's, I think, the overarching goal, is to honor county lines as much as we can, and it just is getting stickier in the central part because they've been trying to honor county lines in these other concepts," she said.

She presented a configuration that combines rural Burleigh County with Emmons County, making Lincoln the largest city in the district. Lincoln grew 77% from 2010-20, to 4,257 residents.

"This is really about throwing out a number of concepts so that we can find the best one," Poolman said.

Sen. Erin Oban of Bismarck, one of two Democrats on the Republican-dominated panel, has "played around a lot" with the mapping software. She's worked from all corners of the map, emphasizing existing boundaries, chiefly county and reservation lines.

"I think those make sense to people," the former middle school math teacher said. "It is the counties who are responsible for elections, so I think if we take, as legislators, some of our own self-interest out of the picture, which I understand is difficult, but when we think about what makes sense to voters, what makes sense to the folks who run elections, those rank higher for me."