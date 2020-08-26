North Dakota receives federal award for Morton County coal mine cleanup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Public Service Commission’s Abandoned Mine Lands Program has received a federal award for its work cleaning up an abandoned coal mine in Morton County.

The U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement issued the 2020 Western States and Tribes Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Award to the PSC for the project, which involved cleaning up the Carrick Mine northwest of New Salem.

Little is known about the history of the mine, but it appears to have started operations before 1938 and ceased by 1957, according to the PSC.

When it was abandoned, 1,300 feet of 40-foot highwalls remained, posing a danger to people and wildlife, Commissioner Randy Christmann said.

“By the time we were done, it was a gentle slope,” he said.

The PSC planned the project and oversaw work done by a contractor in 2018. The site now features two ponds with a channel in between, as well as trees and shrubs planted by the Morton County Soil Conservation District.