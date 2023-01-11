North Dakota Public Service Commission fines coal mine, pipeline company

North Dakota regulators on Wednesday fined a coal company and a pipeline company for separate violations.

The state Public Service Commission levied a fine of $10,000 against Caliber Midstream for a pipeline siting violation in McKenzie County, and $5,000 for violations at the Beulah Mine that impacted several watersheds.

A PSC inspector last April determined that the Mercer County coal mine owned by Dakota Westmoreland Corp. did not follow its approved surface water management plan.

Two sediment pond embankments were breached, and there was an uncontrolled discharge into a drainage way, according to Commission Chair Randy Christmann. He said there were no “real significant” environmental impacts, and the company cooperated with regulators.

“The Beulah Mine did complete all remedial action specified in the notice of violation within the prescribed time periods,” Christmann said.

However, this was the third violation at the Beulah Mine for water management violations, Christmann said, and the second violation within three years for failure to construct and maintain adequate water management.

“It certainly was not enough to, in our opinion, require reclamation,” he said.

Westmoreland attorney Jon Heroux told the Tribune that there was significant heavy rainfall last March that led to the overflow of the ponds.

“So we spent a significant amount of time on pond embankments where we promptly repaired those,” he said.

Caliber Midstream

The commission approved a siting permit and issued a $10,000 fine to Caliber Midstream for operating a 2.6-mile natural gas pipeline without a permit.

The line connects Caliber’s Hay Butte Plant to the Northern Border Pipeline west of Watford City. The PSC temporarily granted approval for the pipeline in November 2021, as the line had been operating since 2014 without a state permit.

“I think what happened is the company wanted to make changes to the way they operated this pipeline. In the process, they realized that hadn’t been permitted to begin with,” Commissioner Julie Fedorchak said.

She said “It’s not an excuse to not know what the law is and follow it."

Caliber Midstream did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.