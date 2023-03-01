A North Dakota investment program overseen by "Shark Tank" entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary has made its first investment.

The $45 million Wonder Fund North Dakota program, which aims to boost economic growth in the state, has invested $1.25 million in the tech startup LandTrust, which committed to establishing a base in Fargo as the company expands in the Midwest, according to a company statement. Wonder Fund money comes from The U.S. Treasury Department's State Small Business Credit Initiative.

LandTrust is an "online land sharing marketplace" that enables outdoors enthusiasts to use private land for recreation such as hunting.

“With LandTrust expanding into the Midwest we saw the need to establish a headquarters staffed with folks familiar with regional farming, outdoor recreation, and land management practices,” LandTrust Founder and CEO Nic De Castro said in a statement. “North Dakota has created such a phenomenal business environment for startups like LandTrust that it made it an easy decision for us to set up our next corporate office in Fargo.”

North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Josh Teigen said in a statement, "This deal is a premier example of how capital formation can help drive economic development, tourism development, and community development while simultaneously giving our landowners another revenue opportunity for their assets.”

O'Leary said in a statement, "Our LandTrust investment marks the first among a strong pipeline of investments we will make in 2023. We believe in Nic and his team and their ability to execute a bold vision to create jobs and impact in North Dakota while opening new revenue streams for the state’s landowners.”

O'Leary is the Wonder Fund's chairman, and directs its vision and strategy. He is not receiving any direct compensation for his involvement, according to Commerce. His firm will collect a management fee pursuant to Treasury guidelines.

He also is a backer of Bitzero, a cryptocurrency mining company establishing itself in North Dakota.

Bitzero announced plans last summer to make North Dakota its headquarters for North American operations, saying that within three years it intends to build 200 megawatts of data centers in the state, and is involved in a joint venture to become an assembly and distribution hub for graphene battery technology.