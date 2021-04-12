North Dakota prescription drug cost study advances; other bills fail

A study is all that remains of three bills that sought easier access to lower-cost prescription drugs in North Dakota.
Sen. Howard Anderson Jr., R-Turtle Lake, introduced the bills to establish a state-run, wholesale drug importation program to buy cheaper medications from Canada, as well as a process for reference pricing, which would determine maximum retail prices using price data of four Canadian provinces.
State lawmakers heard from North Dakota residents who have opted to buy drugs from Canada or other foreign countries due to cheaper prices.
Only one of the three bills advanced, Senate Bill 2212, which is a required study for the 2021-22 interim, looking at drug pricing, importation, reference pricing and pharmacy benefit managers. The Senate passed the bill 45-2; the House on Friday passed it 83-5. The bill goes back to the Senate for concurrence on amendments.
The House on Monday by a 22-69 vote killed Senate Bill 2209, which would have allowed North Dakota's Health Department to contract with another state in that state's wholesale prescription drug importation program, for drugs from Canada. The Senate had passed the bill 35-12.
Rep. Kathy Skroch, R-Lidgerwood, said Canada "is not a willing partner in this proposal," citing supply issues. The bill also brought safety concerns over supply tracing of drugs, to avoid counterfeit or substandard drugs, she said. Savings also would be short-term, she added.
The House by a 19-73 vote on Thursday also defeated Senate Bill 2170, which would have established reference price negotiations by North Dakota's insurance commissioner, using price data of four Canadian provinces as a basis to begin negotiation of drug prices. The Senate had passed the bill 24-22.
Rep. George Keiser, R-Bismarck, said the bill brought too many legal and operational issues.
