North Dakota prescription drug cost study advances; other bills fail

A study is all that remains of three bills that sought easier access to lower-cost prescription drugs in North Dakota.

Sen. Howard Anderson Jr., R-Turtle Lake, introduced the bills to establish a state-run, wholesale drug importation program to buy cheaper medications from Canada, as well as a process for reference pricing, which would determine maximum retail prices using price data of four Canadian provinces.

State lawmakers heard from North Dakota residents who have opted to buy drugs from Canada or other foreign countries due to cheaper prices.

Only one of the three bills advanced, Senate Bill 2212, which is a required study for the 2021-22 interim, looking at drug pricing, importation, reference pricing and pharmacy benefit managers. The Senate passed the bill 45-2; the House on Friday passed it 83-5. The bill goes back to the Senate for concurrence on amendments.