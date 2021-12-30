North Dakota politics saw divisive topics, notable exits in 2021

Divisive topics gripped North Dakota's Legislature in 2021, including the first expulsion of a lawmaker and departing senators' warnings of eroding civility.

The House of Representatives in March expelled Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, for workplace and sexual harassment of women at the Capitol, including staff, interns and fellow representatives.

Fifty-five Republicans united to expel him in a 69-25 vote. Simons denied any wrongdoing and said he wasn't afforded due process. It's believed to be the first expulsion of a lawmaker in state history.

District-level censures of at least nine Republican lawmakers followed that spring. Political observers tied the censures to the expulsion vote. A censure formally condemns someone's conduct.

Culture war bills

Lawmakers throughout the year dealt with several culture war issues, including restrictions on transgender K-12 athletes, allowance of schools to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms, and bans on critical race theory as well as mask and vaccination mandates.

Lawmakers failed to reach agreement on legalizing recreational marijuana; the House passed a handful of bills to legalize, tax and decriminalize marijuana, all of which the Senate rejected.

Republican representatives advanced the bills to try to head off a citizen-initiated measure to legalize marijuana through the state constitution.

The Legislature handled more than 40 voting-related bills in the wake of the 2020 election, a trend nationwide.

Among those that passed was a sweeping package of changes to election administration, including language updates and provisions for matching absentee ballot application signatures, voting help for people with disabilities, and technology additions such as QR codes for smartphones.

Gov. Doug Burgum batted down the transgender sports bill, but the Legislature overrode his veto on a ban of state-issued mask mandates.

Burgum also vetoed penalties in a bill that sought to prevent the state's universities from partnering with groups that support or provide abortions.

The governor also approved the Ten Commandments bill, as well as the critical race theory ban and exemptions for vaccination mandates passed in the Legislature's five-day special session this fall. It was the 16th special session in state history, and the first since 2016.

The Legislature also trimmed the governor's emergency powers after a year of the disruptive coronavirus pandemic during which Burgum issued dozens of executive orders, which vexed some lawmakers.

In other bills, the Legislature enabled electronic land posting, approved a phased-in merger of the state Health and Human Services departments, and approved a record $16.93 billion two-year budget, thanks to federal money.

Legislative leaders last year spent $2.64 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus aid to ramp up livestreaming and remote technology amid the pandemic. Previously, only House and Senate floor sessions were broadcast live online.

Livestreaming of the 2021 Legislature's committee meetings and floor sessions racked up more than 495,000 live and playback views totaling 5.2 million minutes of streaming during the 76-day session. Remote testimony drew 2,185 registrants.

The fall's special session was primarily for reapportioning legislative districts with 2020 census data and for deciding how to spend North Dakota's $1 billion of federal Rescue Plan coronavirus aid. But lawmakers strayed to divisive topics, such as the bans on critical race theory and vaccination mandates.

Slipping civility

Two senators denounced the growing caustic nature of current politics in their announcements to not seek reelection next year.

Sen. Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, in an emotional Senate speech said she has felt "civility and respect slipping even here in North Dakota, some days even in the Legislature."

"I would be lying if I didn't admit to feeling a little weary," she said.

Soon afterward, Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, decried the same atmosphere in a statement saying she won't run again.

"Logic and reason are being replaced by conspiracy and posturing, and my patience for it in general, but especially within those beautiful walls of the Senate, has worn thin," she said.

Sen. Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, the longtime Senate majority leader, announced he won't seek reelection next year after a tenure that has spanned more than three decades.

A decline in civility wasn't a factor -- he said he made the decision in 2018 that his reelection bid that year would be his last. But Wardner touched on the theme during his announcement, stressing the need to respect all lawmakers, disagree respectfully and root actions in civility.

Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, also won't be back, due to her term ending in 2022 and reapportionment of the Legislature putting her in a new district that won't be on the ballot next year. She and her husband also are moving to Dickinson when her term ends.

Longtime Rep. George Keiser, R-Bismarck, died Dec. 22, soon after announcing he wouldn't seek another term. He was 75. He had battled health issues in recent years.

Ninety-nine seats in the Legislature will be on the ballot next year. More seats than usual are up for election due to redistricting. Some lawmakers will have to run against colleagues to keep a seat.

Two House subdistricts also are set for election next year. The subdistricts are for the Fort Berthold and Turtle Mountain Indian reservations -- a new configuration on the Legislature's map that some lawmakers sought to nix and others saw as necessary due to federal law.

Supporters say subdistricts will increase the odds for electing tribal members to the Legislature. Opponents say the move gives residents of a subdistrict only one representative in the Legislature, decreasing their representation.

Legacy Fund

Other high-profile issues before the Legislature revolved around the state's $8.6 billion oil tax savings, the Legacy Fund.

The Legislature approved a $680 million infrastructure bonding bill, with earnings of the Legacy Fund to repay the borrowed money within 20 years. The bill includes $510 million for Fargo- and Minot-area flood control projects and $70 million for highway projects.

Legacy Fund earnings eclipsed $871 million in the 2019-21 budget cycle.

Another bill, which takes effect in 2023, sets a calculation for directing portions of the earnings to the bond repayments, the public employee retirement fund and the state highway fund. Earnings in excess of those distributions could go to other uses, such as university research.

Perhaps most-watched of all are in-state investment mandates the Legislature approved for the Legacy Fund, for investing up to 20% of the money in the state, including into companies.

But the rollout has been frustrating for some lawmakers who see the Legacy Fund's advisory board's pace as too slow, though the state securities commissioner has said the process needs time.

The process also has been delayed due to understaffing of the state Retirement and Investment Office; in response, the Legislature approved additional staff.

New leaders

State Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger resigned in November after an alcohol-related disturbance at a Bismarck hotel. He was held in jail for detoxification.

Rauschenberger has a history of alcohol problems. He will leave office Jan. 3. The governor appointed Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus to take over the job, effective Jan. 4. Burgum will have to appoint someone to Kroshus' seat on the panel of state utility regulators.

Longtime Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem in December announced his retirement. He will leave office next year as the longest-serving attorney general in state history, at 22 years. He plans to travel and spend more time with his wife, Beth.

The governor's Cabinet also saw turnover in six positions. A new state health officer started in May, the fifth person to hold the title in a year.

New heads also came on for the departments of Commerce, Corrections and Rehabilitation, Game and Fish, and Parks and Recreation. Burgum also named a new Indians Affairs Commission executive director.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

