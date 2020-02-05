North Dakota political leaders react to Trump's State of the Union speech

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech provided an optimistic outlook for the country, members of North Dakota’s all-Republican congressional delegation say.

U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer issued statements in the wake of Trump’s Tuesday night speech.

Hoeven outlined positives including the country’s strong economy and new trade deals, and noted “opportunities” and “important priorities” for the country as outlined by Trump.

Cramer called the speech “strong” and said it made “a compelling case for continuing the policies which have led to this Great American Comeback,” borrowing a term used by Trump.

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong didn’t issue a statement but did tweet excerpts of the speech that he liked. His last tweet on the matter said “The State of the Union is Strong!”

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum in a statement expressed his support for Trump’s priorities, saying North Dakota has benefited under the administration’s policies.