North Dakota’s paddlefish snagging season will close Sunday at 7 p.m. Central time, the conclusion of the 21-day season.

The season often is closed early to preserve the resource after a certain number of fish are caught. Last year's season lasted only about a week.

Since the season will not close early this year, there will be no additional seven-day snag-and-release season, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

Snagging is legal in all areas of the Yellowstone River in northwestern North Dakota, and in much of the area of the Missouri River west of the U.S. Highway 85 bridge to the Montana border. Anglers in some areas stand on the riverbank nearly shoulder-to-shoulder to try to snag a fish.

More information is at https://gf.nd.gov/fishing/paddlefish-snagging.