North Dakota marijuana measure group hopeful with high number of signatures submitted

The sponsoring committee behind the petition must have 15,582 valid signatures for the proposed measure to go before voters this fall. That figure amounts to 2% of North Dakota's population.

Measure Chairman Dave Owen, of Grand Forks, said the group submitted 25,762 signatures to the secretary of state, whose office has 35 days to validate the signatures.

"I think the number of signatures we gathered really shows the true level of support we had," Owen said.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger earlier this year rejected petitions from two other measure groups, citing signature irregularities and violations of state law. He notified the attorney general for investigation of each situation.

Owen said circulators worked throughout the state, from major cities to small towns such as Manvel and New Salem. The group used "an internal validation process that had independent levels of authentication" for signature verification, Owen said.