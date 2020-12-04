North Dakota looks to clean up contaminated sites with proposed 'mini superfund'

North Dakota environmental officials want to clean up contamination at sites where businesses such as gas stations and dry cleaners once stood, an idea put forward this week in Gov. Doug Burgum's budget proposal.

The Department of Environmental Quality seeks to establish a fund for environmental restoration, something of a “mini superfund program,” Director Dave Glatt said. The agency is looking to use $5 million in earnings from North Dakota's oil tax savings account to kick off the program, which would require the Legislature's approval.

Superfund sites fall under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and tend to contain significant amounts of hazardous waste. One site in North Dakota is the former Minot Landfill, where chemicals from oil drums, battery casings, calcium carbide and lime sludge contaminated water, soil and the air, according to the EPA. The agency, city and state worked to clean up the property, which is covered in grass and harvested for hay. An ice skating arena has since gone in next to the site, as well as a burn tower used for firefighter training.