 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

North Dakota lieutenant governor resigns; Burgum names COO as successor

  • 0
Burgum and Sanford

Gov. Doug Burgum on Oct. 26 details his "ND Works Investment Plan" for boosting North Dakota's workforce while Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford looks on. 

 JACK DURA

North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford has resigned. His last day will be Jan. 2. 

Gov. Doug Burgum's office on Tuesday announced the lieutenant governor's resignation. Sanford, 50, cited a desire to return to the private sector. It wasn't immediately clear whether Sanford has a job lined up for after he leaves office.

Burgum's chief operating officer, Tammy Miller, will serve the two years remaining on Sanford's term. 

Miller, a Brocket native, served as CEO and board chairwoman at Fargo-based Border States, the seventh-largest electrical distributor in North America, from 2006 until Burgum added her to his administration in April 2020.

041520-nws-miller.jpg (copy)

Tammy Miller, chief operating officer in Gov. Doug Burgum's office, will be North Dakota's next lieutenant governor. She's shown here in April 2020 at a news conference shortly after the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanford's career before Bismarck included more than 10 years on the Watford City Council, where he served as mayor for six of those years. Burgum, a wealthy former software executive, tapped Sanford as his running mate in early 2016.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

They went on to win a hotly contested Republican primary against late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and his running mate, former state Sen. Nicole Poolman of Bismarck, and later won two terms in the governor's office, most recently in 2020.

Sanford in a statement said, "Those nearly 17 years in elected political office represent one-third of my life, the majority of my and Sandi's marriage, and the entire lives of my youngest two children. After careful consultation and consideration, I have decided to step away from elected office at this time to return to the private sector and focus on my career and family."

He is a certified public accountant and a former auto dealer in the Bakken oil boomtown.

Sanford will leave office one day before the 2023 Legislature convenes. The lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate and is first in line to succeed the governor upon vacancy such as death or resignation.

Sanford also chairs such boards as the State Investment Board and the Capitol Grounds Planning Commission. 

Burgum in a statement said: "We are deeply grateful for Brent’s exceptional service to the state of North Dakota and its citizens these last six years. From his leadership on key issues including energy, child care and economic development, to his influential work with the legislative branch as president of the Senate, to his leadership as the governor’s designee on multiple state boards, Brent has made a positive impact on North Dakota’s citizens, economy and communities far and wide. It’s been an honor to serve with him, and we wish him, Sandi and their children all the best in their future endeavors.”

(Check back for updates.) 

Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford were joined by state legislators today at a press conference in Fargo to announce a framework for legislation to address the availability, affordability and quality of child care services in North Dakota.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota finishes Missouri River minerals adjustment

North Dakota finishes Missouri River minerals adjustment

State officials announced completion Monday of a mineral ownership dispute that pays $130 million to private mineral owners and oil and gas operators. North Dakota’s five-member, governor-led Land Board said the completion of the Missouri River acreage adjustment was finished 11 months ahead of schedule. The 2017 Legislature commissioned a survey to determine the ordinary high water mark on the river west of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. The legislation also required the Land Board to work with oil and gas operators to adjust state leases and related revenues to reflect the new acreage ownership determined by the survey.

North Dakota governor bans TikTok in executive agencies

North Dakota governor bans TikTok in executive agencies

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has banned the popular social media app TikTok from devices owned by the state government’s executive branch, joining several other Republican governors who have done so citing the platform’s Chinese ownership and growing national security worries. Burgum announced the executive order late Tuesday. In addition to prohibiting downloads of TikTok on government-issued equipment or while connected to the state’s network, it bars visiting the TikTok website. North Dakota is the latest state to allege cybersecurity risks presented by the platform, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance. The Republican governors of South Dakota, Maryland, South Carolina and Nebraska have also taken such steps.

Noem's health chief retires amid scrutiny of trans advocate

Noem's health chief retires amid scrutiny of trans advocate

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s Cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s health department has resigned. The governor’s office says Secretary of Health Joan Adam is retiring. But she has faced criticism from conservatives after the Department of Health rewarded a grant to an organization that advocates for transgender people. The grant was to provide community health care workers. Transgender-rights advocates, including The Transformation Project, have long said that transgender youth face discrimination and hostility, leading to depression, isolation and suicidal thoughts. The Republican-controlled Legislature has taken up efforts to discriminate against transgender youth.

Whitebark pine that feeds grizzlies is threatened, US says

Whitebark pine that feeds grizzlies is threatened, US says

Whitebark pine trees can live more than 1,000 years, but in just two decades more than a quarter of the trees that are a key food source for some grizzly bears have been killed by disease, climate change, wildfires and voracious beetles. U.S. officials on Wednesday announced federal protections for the trees in hopes of shielding them from extinction. Environmentalists had petitioned the government in 1991 and again in 2008 to protect the trees. The belated acknowledgement of the tree’s severe decline requires officials to craft a recovery plan and pursue restoration work.

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s InSight Lander sends back what might be its last photo of Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News