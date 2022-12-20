North Dakota lieutenant governor resigns; Burgum names COO as successor

North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford has resigned. His last day will be Jan. 2.

Gov. Doug Burgum's office on Tuesday announced the lieutenant governor's resignation. Sanford, 50, cited a desire to return to the private sector. It wasn't immediately clear whether Sanford has a job lined up for after he leaves office.

Burgum's chief operating officer, Tammy Miller, will serve the two years remaining on Sanford's term.

Miller, a Brocket native, served as CEO and board chairwoman at Fargo-based Border States, the seventh-largest electrical distributor in North America, from 2006 until Burgum added her to his administration in April 2020.

Sanford's career before Bismarck included more than 10 years on the Watford City Council, where he served as mayor for six of those years. Burgum, a wealthy former software executive, tapped Sanford as his running mate in early 2016.

They went on to win a hotly contested Republican primary against late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and his running mate, former state Sen. Nicole Poolman of Bismarck, and later won two terms in the governor's office, most recently in 2020.

Sanford in a statement said, "Those nearly 17 years in elected political office represent one-third of my life, the majority of my and Sandi's marriage, and the entire lives of my youngest two children. After careful consultation and consideration, I have decided to step away from elected office at this time to return to the private sector and focus on my career and family."

He is a certified public accountant and a former auto dealer in the Bakken oil boomtown.

Sanford will leave office one day before the 2023 Legislature convenes. The lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate and is first in line to succeed the governor upon vacancy such as death or resignation.

Sanford also chairs such boards as the State Investment Board and the Capitol Grounds Planning Commission.

Burgum in a statement said: "We are deeply grateful for Brent’s exceptional service to the state of North Dakota and its citizens these last six years. From his leadership on key issues including energy, child care and economic development, to his influential work with the legislative branch as president of the Senate, to his leadership as the governor’s designee on multiple state boards, Brent has made a positive impact on North Dakota’s citizens, economy and communities far and wide. It’s been an honor to serve with him, and we wish him, Sandi and their children all the best in their future endeavors.”

