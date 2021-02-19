North Dakota lieutenant governor casts rare tie-breaker Senate votes

Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford on Friday cast his first tie-breaker votes in the Senate in three legislative sessions.

The state's No. 2 executive, who presides over North Dakota's Senate, voted yes on two bills deadlocked on 23-23 votes. Sen. Terry Wanzek, R-Jamestown, had left the Senate for a medical appointment. He could bring the bills back up for another vote on Monday. He said he already had phone calls about three bills.

In Wanzek's absence and after lengthy floor debates, the lieutenant governor verbally broke the ties on Senate Bill 2218, which would establish annual sessions of the now-biennial Legislature, and Senate Bill 2275, which would provide money for a child sexual abuse task force director.

Sanford said the first bill "had a lot of good debate" and some convincing points, and the second bill had "pretty wide bipartisan support." Both bills had "strong votes" from policy committees, but split votes in the Senate Appropriations Committee, he noted.

As Watford City's mayor from 2010-16, Sanford broke one city council tie.