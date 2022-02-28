 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota Libertarians to focus on 2024 elections

Capitol in frost

Frost blankets the state Capitol grounds in Bismarck.

 Mike McCleary

North Dakota's Libertarian Party did not endorse any candidates for office at its state convention last weekend.

The party met Saturday in Fargo and reelected its leaders, updated its bylaws and adopted a new platform.

Party Chairman Taylor Bakken said no candidates came forth seeking endorsements.

"We got a plan set forth for the next couple years on getting candidates and helping train them, and we're going to make a good push for 2024 or any of the special elections that may come up in between," Bakken said.

Last year, the party expelled frequent candidate Roland Riemers, of Grand Forks, for "conduct unbecoming a Libertarian." The party chairman at the time cited Riemers' "long history of character concerns" and his U.S. House bid as a Democrat in 2020. Riemers called the expulsion "kind of stupid." 

The party's gubernatorial ticket of DuWayne Hendrickson and Joshua Voytek won nearly 4% of the statewide vote in 2020. 

Libertarians don't hold any legislative or statewide seats in North Dakota, where Republicans control the Legislature and hold all statewide offices and congressional seats.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

