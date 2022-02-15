North Dakota Legislature's website to change

The website for North Dakota's Legislature is changing.

The legislative branch is bringing its information technology in-house. Part of that involves switching email and computer system domains from legis.nd.gov to ndlegis.gov, according to Legislative Council Director John Bjornson.

Legislative Council, lawmakers' nonpartisan fiscal and legal research agency, is planning the domain change for the end of the week, though the switch could come as soon as Wednesday, he said.

Website visitors are able to find information on their lawmakers and access livestreams, bills, journals, calendars, committee meeting agendas and minutes.

The website will look the same for now, but Legislative Council is working on a website upgrade that will be complete this fall, "a more noticeable change," Bjornson said.

Links to the old website address will automatically redirect visitors until the updated website is launched later this year, he said.

The change was included in the legislative branch's 2021-23 budget to provide "a degree of separation" from the state IT Department in the executive branch, something the judiciary did years ago, he said.

IT items in the legislative branch's budget include eight new staff and one-time costs of nearly $1.5 million.

The public website redesign costs $150,000.

