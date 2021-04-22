North Dakota Legislature upholds state mask mandate ban; transgender sports bill veto sustained

State-issued mask mandates will be banned under a bill vetoed by North Dakota's governor but upheld by the Legislature.

The House of Representatives and Senate voted Thursday on overriding Gov. Doug Burgum's vetoes on bills restricting mask mandates and transgender youth in sports, but only cleared the required two-thirds majority on the former. Burgum's veto on the latter was sustained.

The House needed 63 votes for overriding; the Senate needed 32.

Mask mandates

The House voted 66-27 to override the veto on House Bill 1323, brought by Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, which bans state-issued mask mandates. The Senate later voted 32-15, the narrowest margin possible to overturn the veto. The bill takes effect as law Aug. 1.

Supporters said government should not be able to require mask-wearing. Opponents said the bill removes a tool for future situations.