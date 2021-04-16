North Dakota Legislature to send measure opposing 'vaccine passports' to Congress

North Dakota's Legislature is sending a fast-tracked resolution to Congress opposing so-called COVID-19 "vaccine passports."

Senate Concurrent Resolution 4016, brought by Sen. Mike Wobbema, R-Valley City, was adopted swiftly on a voice vote by the House of Representatives on Friday, the Legislature's 67th official day of a maximum 80. The Senate on Thursday adopted the measure 34-13.

The resolution had no hearings or committee recommendations.

Vaccine passports refer to documents that verify someone is vaccinated against COVID-19. Advocates say they can help protect public health, and enable people to more freely travel and frequent businesses. Opponents view them as infringing on personal freedom and private health choices.

The resolution urges Congress "to refrain from issuing a vaccine passport and from enacting any law that would restrict an individual's right to travel or participate in commerce, religious freedom, and education based on whether the individual has received a COVID-19 vaccine."

The resolution cleared the House with no discussion.

The House earlier this year defeated several bills related to vaccinations, including ones to prohibit people's inquiries and access to others' vaccination status and records, and to ban refusal of services to people who are unvaccinated.

