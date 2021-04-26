North Dakota Legislature nears end of days; major bills remain

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lawmakers are trying to save days for meeting in November for redrawing legislative districts and designating coronavirus aid, said House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington.

"We've got some key issues to be working on and it just takes a lot of meetings," he said.

Remaining conference committees will meet at least twice, and maybe three times or even four times in the dwindling days, he said.

Major items remaining include education funding, earnings of the state's oil tax savings and the budget for the state Department of Human Services -- the largest agency budget at more than $4.5 billion.

Federal money "has really caused us a lot of consternations," said House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood.

"The biggest problem with it is you have to make sure that it's not done such that it puts us in a position where we can't sustain things that we're doing, so we don't want to spend that on ongoing funding," Delzer said.