North Dakota legislative livestreams rack up thousands of views; mask rule to be reviewed

Wardner expects the technology is "here to stay" for future legislative sessions, and sees a "hybrid system" of face-to-face and videoconference meetings for interim committees, which meet in the two years between sessions.

North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald said the technology has been "the greatest thing to happen to the Legislature since sliced bread."

Despite some audio and archiving glitches, "it's enabled people to really participate in the Legislature," he said.

In previous years, only House and Senate floor sessions were carried live.

McDonald points out the technology enables a person to view a number of livestreams at the same time, whereas before a person would be limited to what they could attend in person.

"You can sit at your computer and you can flip over to one hearing and then flip over to the next hearing and go back and catch what you missed in the first one," McDonald said.

As for the future beyond the pandemic, he predicts some "refinement of the rules" in how livestreaming and remote technology are used, noting that lawmakers probably will want to meet in person.

