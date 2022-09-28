North Dakota legislative leaders advance changes to harassment policy

North Dakota legislative leaders on Wednesday approved of changes to the Legislature's workplace harassment policy, more than 1½ years after the House expelled a member embroiled in years-old harassment allegations.

Key to the changes is additional training for the floor leaders who act as contact persons handling complaints. Also, retaliation will be a focus of lawmakers' training against harassment.

The Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee voted unanimously to advance the changes to the Legislative Management, which meets in November.

From there, the changes go to the House and Senate for a vote on adoption during the Legislature's December organizational session, when lawmakers will receive harassment training before the 2023 session that starts in January.

Contact persons -- the House and Senate majority and minority leaders, House speaker and Senate president pro tempore -- would receive separate, additional classes and training sessions regarding receiving and investigating complaints.

The changes also designate the speaker of the House and the Senate president pro tempore as a contact person if the House or Senate majority or minority leader is the subject of a complaint.

The policy was initially adopted in 2018 amid the #MeToo movement but a complaint has never been filed.

One staff member of Legislative Council, the Legislature's nonpartisan research agency, has said a fear of retaliation or damage to their reputation has prevented women from making formal harassment complaints.

The policy outlines how a "contact person" -- a legislative leader or designee -- receives a complaint and completes intake requirements and refers the complaint to an appointed, five-member review panel of lawmakers to look into or forward to an outside investigator. An investigation must follow the policy's requirements and may take no more than 75 days to complete.

If the investigation finds a violation, "remedies must be assessed proportionate to the seriousness of the violation." The policy outlines disciplinary actions, up to and including referral for criminal prosecution and expulsion for legislators. The policy also prohibits and penalizes retaliation against complainants or investigation participants. The policy applies to lawmakers, legislative employees, members of the media, lobbyists and any other people involved in the legislative process. Complaint and investigation records of workplace harassment against legislators and their staff are not required to be public during the investigation or up to 75 days from the complaint being made. Eventually those records become public.

Top lawmakers vowed last year to revisit the policy after the Republican-controlled House expelled Luke Simons. The then-Dickinson-area Republican state representative was accused of workplace and sexual harassment of fellow lawmakers, legislative staff and interns. He denied any wrongdoing and said he wasn't afforded due process.

Sen. Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, who led the drafting of the 2018 policy, said she is "very satisfied" with the changes.

"We're going to try and institutionalize lessons learned," she told the Tribune.

She added, "I think what we learned is the complexity of sexual harassment investigations and decisions and processes, and we focused on what did we learn and what steps we need to have more understanding of."

Training is key for every session with new lawmakers coming aboard, she added.

"We can't depend on history. We need to depend on training," Hogan said, adding that retaliation will be a focus of the training.

Retiring Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, said he hopes the training is successful.

"We should not have this as an issue," he told the panel. "I would get into my lecturing mode if I had to give this thing. It reminds me of when I was was coaching. When you went to another town, you left the locker room cleaner than when you found it. And the same thing -- people are watching. You're setting an example for people. You're held to a higher standard."

The Legislature's harassment training is set for Dec. 6. The Legislature convenes in January.