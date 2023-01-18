North Dakota legislative budget writers adopt early revenue forecast

North Dakota lawmakers tasked with writing state budgets have set an early tax revenue forecast to guide their work in the legislative session.

The House and Senate appropriations committees on Wednesday adopted the forecast, which will be revised in March to further aid their work. Budget writers are beginning to review state agency budget requests.

The committees last week heard consultant S&P Global's revenue forecast and a comparison to the state Office of Management and Budget's outlook. The adopted forecast essentially falls between the two.

The adopted forecast estimates slightly over $5 billion of general fund revenues for the 2023-25 budget cycle, which begins July 1. The general fund is the state government's primary operating fund.

The forecast estimates over $2.2 billion of sales taxes, the largest contributor to the general fund.

North Dakota oil production is estimated to remain at 1.1 million barrels per day through the 2021-23 and 2023-25 budget cycles.

Oil prices are estimated to fall from $80 per barrel to $75 in the remaining months of the 2021-23 biennium, which ends June 30, fall to $70 per barrel in the first year of the 2023-25 budget cycle, and to $65 in the second year.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Don Vigesaa, R-Cooperstown, said the adopted forecast "splits the difference" between OMB's and S&P's outlooks. They were less than $200 million apart, "so that gives us some comfort that both are thinking similarly about the revenues going forward," he said.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston said, "I think it's a very conservative forecast, particularly with oil and its production levels, but it's also taking into consideration our state experts that deal with that industry, so we're comfortable with that. I also think that the general fund revenue status that we have right now is comparable to where we are today."

The forecast comes amid a rosy financial picture for state government -- including $3 billion of cash reserves and a $718 million rainy day fund -- touted by Gov. Doug Burgum in recent weeks. Better-than-expected state tax revenues, notably oil taxes, have created the situation.

Overall 2021-23 general fund revenues have exceeded the Legislature's 2021 forecast by 23%, or over $702 million from July 2021 through November 2022, according to a recent OMB report.

Burgum has proposed an $18.4 billion two-year budget blueprint, including a $5.86 billion general fund. That would be an overall record budget but includes federal funding and comes amid recent inflation.

The 2021-23 budget is $17.8 billion with a $5 billion general fund, including federal coronavirus aid.