North Dakota Legacy Fund poised to take big step for in-state investments

He said it's "time we start investing in ourselves."

"We have extreme infrastructure needs. We have industries here in North Dakota -- energy, ag, tech -- that have extreme capital needs," Nathe said. The bill awaits a Senate vote.

Godfread said the bill and the board's work "marry up very well."

"We're starting the process of the State Investment Board to be able to respond to 1425 if it were to be signed by the governor," he said. "I think they all work pretty hand-in-hand, and 1425 is really the Legislature's voice and opinion on what those targets should be."

Hunter also said the bill "aligns" with the board's work, noting a minimum 3% of the Legacy Fund that would be targeted "with a primary strategy of investing in emerging or expanding companies in the state," according to the bill.

"Any way we can find to continue to make sure that the dollars are working for us makes all the sense in the world," Hunter said. "End of the day, we seek to get the best investment opportunities we can, and we want to make sure that we find the best investment opportunities here in North Dakota as well."

