 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Dakota Legacy Fund in-state investment program launches website
0 Comments
alert top story

North Dakota Legacy Fund in-state investment program launches website

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
North Dakota state Capitol

The North Dakota state Capitol in Bismarck is offset by flowers in full bloom in June 2018.

 Mike McCleary

The manager of a new in-state investment program of North Dakota's oil tax savings has launched its website outlining the initiative for interested parties.

Consultant firm 50 South Capital is the manager of the North Dakota Growth Fund, found online at NDGrowthFund.com. The in-state investment program targets a 3% allocation of the $8.8 billion Legacy Fund but could go as high as 6%. The 12-member State Investment Board established the program earlier this year.

About 1-2% of the Legacy Fund is invested in North Dakota. Voters in 2010 created the fund, which is derived from 30% of monthly oil taxes.

The website includes information on the program's investment policy, eligibility and reporting requirements. Venture capital firms in the state are able to confidentially submit their interest.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“North Dakota has a tremendous number of funding resources for entrepreneurs across investment stages and industries,” 50 South Capital Co-Founder and Managing Director Bob Morgan said in a statement. “We look forward to the Growth Fund’s website serving as a helpful tool for the state’s world-class founders and business owners looking to identify and review such resources in one dedicated space.”

A new law also directs the State Investment Board to invest up to 20% of the Legacy Fund in the state, putting half in equities, or investing in companies in the state, and the other half in infrastructure loans to local governments and other development projects through the state-owned Bank of North Dakota. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Capitol Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News