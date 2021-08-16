North Dakota Legacy Fund in-state investment program launches website

The manager of a new in-state investment program of North Dakota's oil tax savings has launched its website outlining the initiative for interested parties.

Consultant firm 50 South Capital is the manager of the North Dakota Growth Fund, found online at NDGrowthFund.com. The in-state investment program targets a 3% allocation of the $8.8 billion Legacy Fund but could go as high as 6%. The 12-member State Investment Board established the program earlier this year.

About 1-2% of the Legacy Fund is invested in North Dakota. Voters in 2010 created the fund, which is derived from 30% of monthly oil taxes.

The website includes information on the program's investment policy, eligibility and reporting requirements. Venture capital firms in the state are able to confidentially submit their interest.

