North Dakota Legacy Fund in-state investing program tops $22M

Investments of a new program targeting some of North Dakota's $8.7 billion oil tax savings toward companies in the state have reached $22.5 million.

North Dakota Growth Fund General Partner 50 South on Wednesday announced the fund's second and third investments: LongWater Opportunities, a Dallas-based private equity firm with an office in Fargo, and Homegrown Capital, a venture capital company based in South Dakota that touts investing in tech startups in the Northern Plains.

50 South did not disclose the individual investment amounts.

“The teams at LongWater and Homegrown have a track record of supporting companies that have a positive impact on employees, shareholders and communities,” 50 South Capital Director Kodee Furst said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to bring additional types of capital to North Dakota through the mentorship and experience of these fund managers.”

Homegrown Capital was founded last year, and has investments in Bushel, a Fargo-based agriculture software company.

St. Louis-based venture capital firm Lewis & Clark AgriFood, which received the Growth Fund's first investment last year -- an undisclosed amount -- also has invested in Bushel.

The Growth Fund is authorized up to $250 million from the Legacy Fund but has $100 million for its initial five-year investment period.

Thirty percent of monthly oil tax revenue goes into the Legacy Fund, which voters created in 2010.

In-state investments of the Legacy Fund have been a topic among state leaders and lawmakers.

Parallel to the Growth Fund, which the State Investment Board bore last year, the 2021 Legislature approved several investment mandates for the Legacy Fund, including investing in companies in the state.

Rollout of those mandates is ongoing, and the pace has frustrated some lawmakers, though the state securities commissioner has said the mandates need time to work.

Short staffing of the state Retirement and Investment Office due to retirements and resignations also has affected the progress of the new Legacy Fund initiatives.

The office's new chief investment officer began working last month. The position is key to guiding the in-state investment mandates.

The Legislature approved of six new full-time staff positions and $1.7 million in salaries for the office during lawmakers' special session last fall. The office's director requested the positions in order to meet the demands of the new Legacy Fund mandates.

The fund's advisory board meets Tuesday to hear updates about the fund and a process for achieving investment goals.

Information about the Growth Fund is at ndgrowthfund.com.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

