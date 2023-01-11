North Dakota lawmakers weigh income, property tax cut bills

Republicans in North Dakota’s Legislature agree with Gov. Doug Burgum that it’s time for tax relief. But there's no consensus yet on which taxes and how much to cut.

Competing bills for income tax and property tax reductions are set to be major issues of the legislative session amid the state’s healthy financial situation that policymakers say taxpayers should share in.

Income tax relief

Burgum has urged the Legislature to prioritize income tax relief, seeing it as a boost to attracting workforce.

The plan would eliminate personal income tax for single filers making $44,725 or less and for married filers making $74,750 or less. Higher earners would pay a flat tax of 1.5%. Burgum said the tax cut would save North Dakotans $250 million annually.

The House Finance and Taxation Committee on Wednesday heard the bill for the proposal: House Bill 1158, brought by Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier.

Headland said three-fifths of taxpayers would have no state income tax liability under the bill, which he said builds on the two-year income tax credit the Legislature passed in its November 2021 special session.

"That credit itself wiped out a lot of people's income tax liability. Let's build on that, so let's design it in a way that makes sure that nobody receives a tax increase in the process but we also develop policy that will make it easier for us to gradually start lowering to zero," he said.

The bill would reduce general fund revenue by over $566 million for the 2023-25 budget cycle. North Dakota's general fund revenues are running 23% over forecast for the 2021-23 budget cycle, or over $702 million.

The Republican governor testified on the bill -- a rare event -- touting the state's flush finances and need to attract workers.

"When the state's doing well, then, of course, our citizens should share in that prosperity, and especially those citizens who are working and earning income in our state, and this is especially important right now when we're in deep competition for workers across the nation," Burgum told the House panel.

The governor has said he wants the bill to be the first to cross his desk in the session. Headland concurred, but said lawmakers want to “make sure we get the policy right.”

Eight states, including South Dakota, have no income tax. Nine more have a flat tax rate.

Democrats have criticized the proposal as taking away revenue that could be used for education, child care and workforce development, and disproportionately benefiting the wealthy.

Other opponents have cited property tax relief as a greater concern among constituents. Rep. SuAnn Olson, R-Baldwin, a certified public accountant, said she doubts whether the income tax bill's reduction from the top tax rate of 2.9% to a flat rate of 1.5%, instead of zero, would really attract workers.

Income tax relief "doesn't speak to what I think our citizenry has been asking of us," she said. "I don't think they've been calling for income tax relief."

Property tax

The governor’s tax plan is competing this legislative session with a proposed property tax cut backed by Sen. Don Schaible, R-Mott, and several other Republican lawmakers.

Schaible said Senate Bill 2066 addresses a major concern of his constituents by reducing property taxes by about 25% statewide.

Under the proposal, the state would assume the part of property tax apportioned to K-12 education funding. The plan would also freeze the education-dedicated piece of property valuations for two years.

That means the state would have to pay an estimated $327 million in additional school funding for the two-year budget cycle starting in summer 2023. The plan draws on earnings from the $8.1 billion Legacy Fund to cover the costs, though Schaible said he’s open to changing the funding source. The voter-approved Legacy Fund receives 30% of the state's oil and gas tax revenue.

Schaible said cutting income taxes would “eliminate a revenue source that we might need in the future.”

Lawmakers "still have to be careful" in determining tax relief despite the state's rosy finances, said House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson.

Boom-bust oil cycles, global politics and foreign countries' policies can affect North Dakota's state tax revenues, and negative impacts can have rapid effects, he said.

Lefor prefers a "combination" of both property and income tax relief.

"At the end of the day, it's the people's money, and we should provide relief to the citizens because we're in a position to do so, but we need to do it in terms of what is also in the best long-term interest," he said.

Burgum has bristled at those who tout property tax relief as the greater issue.

"Our view is one is good policy, reduces tax revenues coming into the state, leaves money in people's pockets," the governor said last month, referring to income tax relief.

"The other one is a subsidy where we'd actually be taking tax dollars from someone and transferring them to (local governments) ... and you don't know if it ever is going to make it into the pocket of somebody because it's based on the cost decisions that they make," he said of property tax relief.

Other tax bills

Rep. Pat Heinert, R-Bismarck, has brought House Bill 1118, which would essentially expand and extend for another two years the income tax credit passed in 2021.

The House Finance and Tax Committee on Wednesday heard the bill, which would reduce general fund revenue by nearly $363 million, providing a credit of up to $750 for single filers and up to $1,500 for married couples filing jointly.

"It allows people to have a chunk of money in their hand at one point in time," Heinert told the panel.

House Bills 1158 and 1118 might be melded, according to Headland and Heinert.

Legislators also are considering several bills that would change how information on property taxes is communicated with the public.

Heinert is sponsoring House Bill 1119, which would require cities, counties and other taxing districts to express information about property taxes in dollars and cents rather than mills, a little-understood unit that represents a proportion of a property’s assessed value.

Heinert said the bill would help residents better comprehend property tax levies. The proposal unanimously passed the House on Tuesday.

Sen. Mark Weber, R-Casselton, has backed Senate Bill 2121, which would require taxing districts to include the dollar amount of the previous year’s special assessments on estimated property tax bills sent to residents in September. The Senate Finance and Taxation Committee gave the bill a “do pass” recommendation.