North Dakota lawmakers weigh gas tax hike

State tax officials estimate Steiner’s bill would raise an additional $43.8 million in revenue over the next two years. That money would be divvied up according to an existing funding formula, with the state receiving the greatest share at $27.5 million, followed by counties at $9.6 million, cities at $5.5 million and townships at $1.2 million. The bulk of the state share would go to a highway fund.

“Every little bit helps,” said Blake Crosby, executive director of the North Dakota League of Cities.

A recent study from the Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute at North Dakota State University shows that the state’s county and township roads and bridges will need $9 billion in repairs over the next 20 years.

“A lot of deficient bridges are in the east because a lot of bridges are in the east. We have counties with 200, 300 bridges,” said Terry Traynor, executive director of the North Dakota Association of Counties.

