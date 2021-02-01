North Dakota lawmakers weigh gas tax hike

North Dakota lawmakers are considering a fuels tax hike to help pay for improvements to roads and bridges.
House Bill 1464, introduced by Rep. Vicky Steiner, R-Dickinson, would result in a tax increase of 4 cents per gallon on motor vehicle fuel sold in North Dakota. A 2 cent increase would take effect this summer and extend through June 2022, and another 2 cent increase would occur after that date, though Steiner is suggesting lawmakers amend the bill to a one-time jump of 3 cents per gallon.
The proposal would apply to gasoline and special fuels such as diesel, biodiesel and compressed natural gas used in vehicles. Those fuels are taxed at 23 cents per gallon, a lower rate than in surrounding states. South Dakota's rate is the closest to North Dakota's, at 28 cents per gallon.
Steiner pitched the measure to the House Finance and Taxation Committee on Monday as a means to complement a proposal from legislative leaders seeking to use earnings from North Dakota’s oil tax savings account to fund infrastructure projects.
“The question isn’t if we will fix the bridges and roads over the next 10 years, but who pays for it,” she said. “It should be a hybrid plan.”
State tax officials estimate Steiner’s bill would raise an additional $43.8 million in revenue over the next two years. That money would be divvied up according to an existing funding formula, with the state receiving the greatest share at $27.5 million, followed by counties at $9.6 million, cities at $5.5 million and townships at $1.2 million. The bulk of the state share would go to a highway fund.
“Every little bit helps,” said Blake Crosby, executive director of the North Dakota League of Cities.
A recent study from the Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute at North Dakota State University shows that the state’s county and township roads and bridges will need $9 billion in repairs over the next 20 years.
“A lot of deficient bridges are in the east because a lot of bridges are in the east. We have counties with 200, 300 bridges,” said Terry Traynor, executive director of the North Dakota Association of Counties.
Western North Dakota has needs as well, including expanding U.S. Highway 85 from Belfield to Watford City to four lanes, said Geoff Simon, executive director of the Western Dakota Energy Association, which represents oil- and coal-producing counties, cities and school districts.
“The safety needs out there are significant,” he said. “Some of the improvements are long overdue.”
The bill also drew support from contractors, the concrete industry, engineering firms and farmers groups.
No one spoke against the bill at the hearing, although several groups submitted written comments in opposition.
The North Dakota Motor Carriers Association said the bill would “heavily impact the 3,170 trucking companies located in North Dakota, which are primarily small locally owned businesses.”
The National Federation of Independent Business said a gas tax increase “can create a serious economic disadvantage for small businesses, especially those that depend on fleet vehicle operations.”
North Dakota’s fuels tax has remained at 23 cents per gallon since 2005.
Steiner’s amendment also would impose a higher road use fee for electric and hybrid vehicles. The 2019 Legislature enacted such a fee to capture revenue from those types of vehicles given that they contribute to the wear and tear on roads but pay either no or very little in fuels tax.
Under the amendment, the electric vehicle road fee would jump by $5, to $125 annually. The hybrid fee would increase by $2, to $52, and the electric motorcycle fee would increase by $1, to $21.
The committee did not vote on the bill Monday.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.